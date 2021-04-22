Log in
Kyla S. Lines Named Managing Member and William A. Alexander Promoted to Member at Richardson Bloom & Lines LLC

04/22/2021 | 08:11am EDT
Richardson Bloom & Lines LLC, an Atlanta based family law firm, has announced that Kyla S. Lines has been appointed Managing Member and William A. Alexander has been promoted to Member.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005072/en/

Kyla S. Lines, Managing Member (Photo: Business Wire)

Kyla S. Lines, Managing Member (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Ms. Lines will oversee the day-to-day management of Richardson Bloom & Lines LLC, including all aspects of the firm’s operations. She has been at RBL for 11 years and has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for the entirety of her legal career. Prior to her employment with RBL, Kyla spent nine years as the Staff Attorney to the Honorable Cynthia D. Wright in the Superior Court of Fulton County’s Family Division. Kyla currently serves as the Chair of the State Bar of Georgia’s Family Law Section and is a Past Chair of the Family Law Section of the Dekalb Bar Association. She has been recognized for multiple consecutive years as one of Georgia’s Top 50 Women Attorneys and as a Super Lawyer by Atlanta Magazine. Ms. Lines graduated from Rutgers College in New Brunswick, New Jersey with Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Philosophy; she obtained her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.

Mr. Alexander joined Richardson Bloom & Lines LLC in February 2016. A second-generation family law attorney, William was selected for inclusion as a Rising Star of Georgia Super Lawyer in 2020. “William has been an integral part of our firm since the day he joined; he is a gifted lawyer and a great friend,” said Kyla Lines. Born and raised in Atlanta, William graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and earned his law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.

Richardson Bloom & Lines LLC is a family law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia specializing in complex divorce and child custody cases to mediating, arbitrating, serving as Guardian ad Litem and resolving cases collaboratively.


© Business Wire 2021
