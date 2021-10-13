Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kyle Bass's failed Hong Kong short got Bannon-linked cash - Bloomberg News

10/13/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment 2019 Outlook Summit in New York

(Reuters) - Hayman Capital Management L.P. founder Kyle Bass's failed bet against the Hong Kong dollar got cash linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The details were laid out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an enforcement action against GTV Media Group, a startup with ties to Bannon and Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, Bloomberg reported.

The startup had raised $339 million through an unregistered share sale last year, the report said, citing the securities regulator.

In June 2020, $100 million of those proceeds were transferred to a hedge fund that is managed by Bass's Hayman Capital Management, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The hedge fund, which takes positions in the Hong Kong dollar and other Asian currencies, lost 95% of the $30 million it invested, the report added.

Hayman Capital Management or Bass, however, have not been accused of any wrongdoing, the report said.

Last month, GTV was among three media companies that agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle charges with the SEC that they illegally sold stock and digital assets to thousands of investors.

A spokesperson for Hayman Capital Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. GTV Media could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (AUD/HKD) 0.54% 5.7354 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
BRITISH POUND / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (GBP/HKD) 0.44% 10.61 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (CAD/HKD) 0.33% 6.25465 Delayed Quote.2.32%
EURO / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (EUR/HKD) 0.47% 9.0145 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (INR/HKD) 0.18% 0.103271 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
US DOLLAR / HONGKONG-DOLLAR (USD/HKD) -0.02% 7.77935 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pKyle Bass's failed Hong Kong short got Bannon-linked cash - Bloomberg News
RE
03:06pBank of Mexico deputy governor sees weak FDI flows hitting pandemic recovery
RE
03:04pWall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride
RE
03:01pWall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride
RE
02:55pDeere workers set to go on strike as UAW fails to reach deal
RE
02:53pComputing firm OVHcloud IPO set to go ahead at low end of price range
RE
02:52pCorn and soybean futures fall on big grain stocks, export pace
RE
02:50pG20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge to sustain recovery, watch inflation
RE
02:45pHow a historic Social Security hike will affect Americans
RE
02:44pU.S. home heating bills seen much higher this winter, EIA says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans p..
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS