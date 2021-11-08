Kyligence Named a Finalist for CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud , announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kyligence as a Finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Kyligence is being recognized for Kyligence Cloud 4.5 in the Big Data category.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Kyligence Cloud 4.5 is a self-tuning analytics platform that powers interactive data applications, dashboards, ad-hoc exploration, and real-time analytics on streaming data. With Kyligence Smart Tiered Storage and Apache Kylin based OLAP technology, Kyligence Cloud 4.5 accelerates analytical queries and ad-hoc analysis in a single platform. Additionally, Kyligence Real-time offers a hybrid analytics model that can analyze both historical and real-time data.

“CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I’d like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

“Kyligence’s cloud platform enables highly automated data services and data management, with machine learning and AI technology at its core,” said Li Kang, Vice President, North America, Kyligence. “Our ability to identify and manage the most valuable data in multi-cloud environments with high-performance, high-concurrency data services is a game changer. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to support data analysis and new data applications, while continuously optimizing cloud costs.​”

The Tech Innovator Awards is featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

