Kyrgyz Republic - Emergency COVID-19 Project - P173766

The development objective of the Emergency COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response Project for Kyrgyz Republic is to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kyrgyz Republic. The project comprises of two components. The first component, emergency COVID-19 response will provide immediate support to prevent additional arrivals of COVID-19 cases and to limit local transmission through containment strategies. The second component is implementation...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:56:03 UTC.