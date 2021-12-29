Kyrgyz Republic - Emergency COVID-19 Project - P173766

The development objective of the Emergency COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response Project for Kyrgyz Republic is to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kyrgyz Republic. The project comprises of two components. The first component, emergency COVID-19 response will provide immediate support to prevent additional arrivals of COVID-19 cases and to limit local transmission through containment strategies. The second component is implementation...

