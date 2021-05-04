Kyrgyz Republic celebrates Constitution Day

On 5 May 1993, the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Since then the Constitution has been amended several times: in February 2003, in November and December 2006, in October 2007, and in June 2010.
The Constitution Day is a public holiday in the Kyrgyz Republic.
