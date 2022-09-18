Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict death toll rises to 71

09/18/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BISHKEK (Reuters) -Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on Sunday the death toll from their border conflict had risen to 71 people, as a fragile ceasefire held between two Central Asian nations for a second day.

The former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute on Sept. 14-16, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

Kyrgyzstan on Sunday reported 36 deaths from the earlier fighting and has also said it evacuated about 137,000 people from the conflict area.

Tajikistan also reported its casualties on Sunday, saying that 35 people were killed. It has not reported any mass evacuations from the area.

The two sides agreed a ceasefire on Sept. 16 which has largely held up despite several alleged incidents of shelling.

(Reporting by Olga DzyubenkoAdditional reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov in DushanbeWriting by Olzhas AuyezovEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aU.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis
RE
07:03aPutin calls on Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to de-escalate
RE
06:55aMacron to give King Charles picture book of queen's visits to France
RE
06:54aBus crashes in Costa Rica, at least six dead
RE
06:50aKyrgyz-Tajik border conflict death toll rises to 71
RE
06:42aUBS recruits 'content reviewers' to vet its Chinese publications -FT
RE
06:40aEgypt's Suez Canal sees revenues rising to $700 mln annually -CNBC Arabia
RE
06:40aEgypt's suez canal revenues expected to increase by $700 mln per…
RE
06:40aEgypt's suez canal revenues expected to increase by $700 mln per…
RE
06:36aA Group Of U.S. President Biden-Appointed Bank Regulators Are Considering New Rules For Dealing With A Crisis For Big Regional Banks - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: IN LAST SEVEN DAYS, RUSSIA HAS INCREA…
3Earthquake again shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LIKELY EXTENDED LOCATIONS…
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED SEVERAL THOUSAND…

HOT NEWS