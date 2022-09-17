Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kyrgyz-Tajik ceasefire largely holds after quiet night

09/17/2022 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A still image shows said to be active military confrontation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported no major overnight incidents on Saturday, indicating that a ceasefire agreed after intense Friday fighting remained in effect, although Kyrgyz border guards said a village was briefly shelled.

The two former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute this week, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack nearby settlements.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

Kyrgyzstan, which on Friday reported 24 deaths and dozens of people wounded, said one border village was shelled by mortars for five minutes early on Saturday after an otherwise quiet night.

Tajikistan has not given any official casualty numbers, but security sources said at least seven people were killed on Friday. Tajik border guards said in a statement on Friday several Tajik villages had been struck by Kyrgyz helicopters and drones.

Tajik security sources said heads of state security from both sides continued talks on Saturday to settle the conflict.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Additional reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov in Dushanbe; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aNepal landslide kills 14, 10 missing - officials
RE
01:55aBritain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
RE
01:07aKyrgyz-Tajik ceasefire largely holds after quiet night
RE
12:23aJapan warns powerful typhoon to hit southern region on Sunday
RE
12:06aWilliam and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
RE
09/16China says Vice President Wang Qishan will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
RE
09/16Rohingya teenager killed in Bangladesh by mortar fired from Myanmar
RE
09/16China securities regulator approves first batch of market makers
RE
09/16Eastern Australia areas under flood warnings amid La Nina event
RE
09/16FLYING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD A 'STUNT' : Wh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1William and Harry prepare to hold vigil by late queen's coffin
2Banco Santander Brasil S A : 09/16/2022 - Changes in the Risks and Comp..
3Biden talks energy, Russia with S.Africa's non-aligned Ramaphosa
4Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast
5XPeng to Launch Flagship G9 SUV on September 21, 2022

HOT NEWS