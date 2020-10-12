Kyrgyz president renews state of emergency in capital after unrest

BISHKEK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai
Jeenbekov renewed a state of emergency in the capital on Monday
after a week of unrest since a contested election.
Pro-Russian leader Jeenbekov appears to have quelled what
Moscow last week described as chaos in the Central Asian nation,
which hosts a Russian military airbase and is a hub for trade
with neighbouring China.
But his office said Almazbek Orozaliyev, who was appointed
to take charge of security in Bishkek during the state of
emergency, had asked for the emergency measures to be extended
beyond Oct. 21 to further stabilise the capital.
Orozaliyev made the request during talks with Jeenbekov that
also involved two other senior security officials, the
president's office said in a statement.
Opposition supporters seized government buildings and said
they briefly had control of government and security forces last
week before clashing with each other.
Jeenbekov ordered troops deployed in Bishkek last week and
had his fiercest foes detained.
Jeenbekov has yet to confirm a decision by parliament to
name a new prime minister but has said he will resign after he
does so.
Parliament is yet to confirm his declaration of a state of
emergency though he prolonged it to prevent it expiring.
Protests broke out in the former Soviet republic of 6.5
million after the Oct.4 parliamentary election, which handed
victory to two establishment parties, one of them closely allied
with Jeenbekov.
Kyrgyzstan's central election commission annulled the vote
two days later and is due to call a new one within weeks.
