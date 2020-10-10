Kyrgyz president strengthens hold on power as new PM named

* President Jeenbekov detains some political opponents
* Capital under curfew as troops deployed
* New PM says president to honour pledge to resign soon
BISHKEK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai
Jeenbekov strengthened his grip on power on Saturday,
reshuffling top security officials as his principal opponent,
ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, was detained again just days
after leaving prison.
Jeenbekov's allies in parliament elected a new prime
minister, moving to impose order on what close ally Russia has
called a state of political chaos a day after the president
deployed troops in and around the capital Bishkek.
Kyrgyzstan, a entral Asian nation that hosts a Russian
military airbase and is a hub for trade with neighbouring China,
has been gripped by unrest since Oct. 4, the date of a contested
election that was subsequently annulled.
On Saturday night Bishkek was calm, as a state of emergency
declared by Jeenbekov and incorporating a ban on public rallies
and a curfew took effect.
Lawmakers earlier voted in the only candidate for premier,
51-year-old Sadyr Zhaparov, who some opposition factions accused
of being in league with the president.
There was no immediate reaction from Russia to his
appointment.
Jeenbekov had on Friday instructed troops to re-establish
order amid flare-ups of violence, and military checkpoints were
put up overnight around Bishkek while personnel carriers
patrolled the city.
He also sacked top security council officials who had either
supported his opponents or failed to intervene when the
opposition said on Tuesday it was seizing power.
More than 1,200 people have been injured and one person has
been killed, according to health ministry figures, in clashes
that erupted on Monday following the election, in which
establishment parties had claimed a landslide victory.
With the parliament building ransacked by protesters,
lawmakers gathered on Saturday in the presidential residence on
the outskirts of Bishkek to vote in Zhaparov.
He previously served as adviser to another former president,
Kurmanbek Bakiyev, who was succeeded by Atambayev in 2011.
Atambayev's supporters had on Tuesday secured his release
from prison, where he was serving a lengthy sentence for
corruption, and said he survived an assassination attempt on
Friday.
The state security service said it had rearrested Atambayev
on charges of inciting unrest. The ex-president is Jeenbekov's
former patron and now his arch-enemy. Among others detained on
Saturday was former deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov, who
had assumed leadership of the ministry when the unrest began.
Prior to his appointment as premier, Zhaparov called for
constitutional reforms before fresh presidential and
parliamentary elections.
He told parliament that Jeenbekov had reaffirmed to him his
intention to resign once a new cabinet was approved.
Before parliament voted on Zhaparov's candidacy, speaker
Myktybek Abdyldayev resigned, meaning Zhaparov would also assume
presidential powers if Jeenbekov stepped down.
Zhaparov's supporters had clashed on Friday with followers
of a few other parties which nominated their own candidate for
PM, Omurbek Babanov.
Kyrgyzstan's opposition is divided between 11 parties that
represent clan interests. Two of its presidents have been
toppled by popular revolts since 2005.
The former Soviet republic, which has a population of just
6.5 million, is also home to a large Canadian-owned mining
operation.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Olga Dzyubenko
Editing by Frances Kerry and John Stonestreet)