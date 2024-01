ALMATY, Kazakhstan Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's central bank said on Tuesday that it had decided to hold its key rate at 13% amid slowing inflation.

In a statement, the regulator said that inflation had slowed to 5.9% in January, from 7.3% in December, while real GDP growth in 2023 was 6.2%. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)