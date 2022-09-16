Advanced search
Kyrgyzstan says Tajikistan resumed firing on border after ceasefire

09/16/2022 | 08:55am EDT
A still image shows said to be active military confrontation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

(Reuters) - The Kyrgyzstan border service said on Friday that Tajikistan had opened fire on positions along their shared border, hours after an apparent ceasefire was agreed between the two sides.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
