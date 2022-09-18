Advanced search
Kyrgyzstan says death toll from border conflict rises to 36

09/18/2022 | 02:40am EDT
BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan said on Sunday its death toll from the border conflict with Tajikistan has risen to 36 people, with 129 wounded in fighting between the two Central Asian nations.

The former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute on Sept. 14-16, accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements, leaving at least 54 dead.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

Kyrgyzstan has also said it evacuated about 137,000 evacuated from the conflict area.

Tajikistan has not given any official casualty numbers, but security sources said 30 people have been killed this week.

The two sides agreed a ceasefire on Sept. 16 which has largely held up despite several alleged incidents of shelling.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Additional reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov in Dushanbe; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS