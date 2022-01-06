Log in
L.A. WORKS, L.A.'S LARGEST VOLUNTEER ACTION CENTER, UNITES THOUSANDS IN SERVICE AND ACTIVISM FOR 27th ANNUAL MLK DAY

01/06/2022
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 keeps Angelenos socially distant, L.A. Works will offer a day of virtual volunteer opportunities for thousands to gather and address one of the most pressing issues that has resulted from the pandemic – educational equity. L.A. Works, Los Angeles' largest volunteer action center, will continue its longstanding tradition of mobilizing volunteers to commemorate MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 17, 2022 and bring Dr. King's vision of a Beloved Community to life. 

Events on Monday, January 17, 2022 include:

Minecraft March on Washington – In this reenactment of the historic March on Washington in the Minecraft game, volunteers tour the National Mall to virtually interact with civil rights leaders who paved the way in the fight against systemic racism. Participants will also experience an exhibit honoring the Little Rock Nine, a group of black youth who became the first students to desegregate Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.

When:            2-hour sessions beginning at 10:00am

VIDEO:           Livestream of the 2021 MLK Minecraft experience available here.

To register, visit laworks.com/MLK

Virtual Volunteer Workshops – Zoom in for online workshops focused on the academic achievement gap. Each session addresses a critical need in the fight for educational equity, and features speakers, a volunteer project, and advocacy actions.

When:             9:00am – 10:00am
                         Support LAUSD Educators
                         Featuring Keynote Speaker Kelly Gonez, LAUSD School Board President

                         10:30am – 12:45pm
                         Fast Track to Online Tutoring

                         1:30pm – 3:30pm
                         Share Professional Experiences with Students

To register, visit laworks.com/MLK.

SPONSORS INCLUDE: Capital Group Private Client Services, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney, Canadian Consulate, Los Angeles Tourism, University of LaVerne, Wells Fargo, LAFC, Jonathan Club, KCET, and Los Angeles magazine.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS: For over 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized Angelenos as volunteers to strengthen the fabric of Los Angeles. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, the nonprofit makes volunteering accessible to bring Angelenos' time and resources to nonprofits serving a range of needs, from hunger and homelessness to the achievement gap and cultural enrichment. As a unique nonprofit social enterprise, L.A. Works also create service events and programs for corporations. More at www.laworks.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-works-las-largest-volunteer-action-center-unites-thousands-in-service-and-activism-for-27th-annual-mlk-day-301455182.html

SOURCE L.A. Works


© PRNewswire 2022
