L Catterton to sell Danish fashion brand Ganni in up to $700 million deal -sources

The firm has hired boutique investment bank Lazard to run the sale process, which has attracted interest from Chinese buyers, they said.

Non-binding bids are due by July 25, one of the sources said.

Ganni's financial numbers have not been disclosed but the sources said a deal could value the fashion house at $500 million to $700 million.

Ganni said there is no sale the company could comment on. L Catterton and Lazard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2000, Ganni offers women's ready-to-wear clothing and has established an international presence through its owned stores and more than 400 premium retailers in 20 countries.

It also sells via various digital retailers.

L Catterton, which focuses on the consumer sector globally, bought a majority stake in Ganni in 2017 and has since helped the brand expand internationally.

(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

By Kane Wu