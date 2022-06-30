Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

L Catterton to sell Danish fashion brand Ganni in up to $700 million deal -sources

06/30/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Private equity firm L Catterton is selling its Danish fashion brand Ganni in a deal that could fetch up to $700 million, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The firm has hired boutique investment bank Lazard to run the sale process, which has attracted interest from Chinese buyers, they said.

Non-binding bids are due by July 25, one of the sources said.

Ganni's financial numbers have not been disclosed but the sources said a deal could value the fashion house at $500 million to $700 million.

Ganni said there is no sale the company could comment on. L Catterton and Lazard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2000, Ganni offers women's ready-to-wear clothing and has established an international presence through its owned stores and more than 400 premium retailers in 20 countries.

It also sells via various digital retailers.

L Catterton, which focuses on the consumer sector globally, bought a majority stake in Ganni in 2017 and has since helped the brand expand internationally.

(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely)

By Kane Wu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aStocks slide on renewed economic fears, capping worst H1 on record
RE
04:35aImportant we make sure Taiwan can defend itself, UK's Truss says
RE
04:33aMacau COVID infections rise as spread extends to medics, police
RE
04:32aIsrael heads to Nov 1 election with Lapid as caretaker PM
RE
04:32aChinese regulators issue new rules on use of personal information
RE
04:27aL Catterton to sell Danish fashion brand Ganni in up to $700 million deal -sources
RE
04:27aRussian rouble rises; Gazprom shares plummet on no-dividends move
RE
04:26aItaly May jobless rate falls as fewer seek work, but 49,000 jobs lost in month
RE
04:25aEU to adopt minimum corporate tax with or without Hungary, says France
RE
04:24aUK sends military experts to counter Russian influence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With IPOs on ice, banks' stock offering fees plummet
2Implenia : Financial year developing better than expected
3Third time lucky for Italy's De Nora family as shares hit market
4KION : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
5Grand City Properties S.A. announces dividend of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per..

HOT NEWS