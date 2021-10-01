L.L.Bean's Maine Guide Line Fuses Rugged Comfort With Warmth of Wool

For nearly 100 years, sportsmen have relied on L.L.Bean's Maine Guide line of wool apparel to stay warm and dry on cold-season hunting trips, ice fishing excursions and other winter outdoor adventures.

The iconic collection includes the traditional, tried-and-true field guide shirt and zip-front "jac shirt" (a jacket/shirt hybrid), plus parkas, pants, vests, sweaters, hats and other sturdy staples for braving Mother Nature's brisk elements.

While many outdoor apparel brands have transitioned from wool to synthetic materials and cotton, Bean has doubled down on its exclusive, premium-quality, tightly woven wool, which delivers lightweight comfort, warmth and durability.

"This is the originally outdoorsman apparel," explains Jeff Miller, Corporate Merchant for L.L.Bean Hunting and Fishing. "Wool is a hard-to-duplicate natural fiber that offers many attributes for being outdoors during the colder months, specifically hunting. It's hard to duplicate the performance of these natural, sheep-sheared fibers with manmade fibers."