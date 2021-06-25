L.O.U.D. to Premiere “Your Life, Your Power!” Film On Nat'l HIV Testing Day

L.O.U.D., an affinity group of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) which stands for “Latino, Outreach, Understanding, Division,” is set to premiere a powerful film entitled “Your Life, Your Power!”, centered around improving the transition of adolescent HIV care to adult HIV care. The film will be followed by a youth panel discussion directly after the screening. LOUD seeks to address the social and health disparities that remain a threat to Latino communities through innovative strategies and community mobilization.

WHAT: L.O.U.D. to host film premiere of “Your Life, Your Power!”

WHEN: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 4pm- 6pm

WHO: Speakers and participating organizations

Nathalie Sanchez, UCLA FAM

UCLA FAM Jesus Pimentel, AHF Linkage to care specialist

AHF Linkage to care specialist Los Angeles Family AIDS Network

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Community members

WHERE: AHF Theater, 6500 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

WHY: To educate and advocate for youth receiving HIV care, who are transitioning into adulthood. According to clinicalinfo.hiv.gov, compared to adults 25 years and older, adolescents and young adults (AYA; ages 13-19) with HIV have poorer outcomes on each step of HIV continuum. This includes retention of care, achievement of viral suppression, and maintenance of viral suppression. These statistics are especially prevalent in black and brown youth.

“The number of people living with HIV/AIDS who drop out of care transitioning from pediatric care to adulthood continues to increase,” said Edwin Millan, President of LOUD. “This number is even higher among black and brown young adults, and the long term effects of being out of care is impacting these individuals at an alarming rate. It is more pertinent than ever to educate adolescents and young adults (AYA) on the importance of remaining in care to ensure they have the opportunity to live their healthiest lives.”

Studies also show, access to proper healthcare services during the transition period to adulthood has too become an issue of concern. Psychosocial and environmental related health risk factors such as mental illness, substance abuse, and homelessness are contributing components for youth being unable to receive appropriate treatment.

L.O.U.D. is a national division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated to addressing the social and health disparities that remain an ongoing threat to the Latino community.

