LA-Scaling-Up Participatory Sustainable Forest Management - P130222

The development objective of the Scaling-up Participatory Sustainable Forest Management Project for Lao People's Democratic Republic is to execute Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) activities through participatory sustainable forest management in priority areas and to pilot forest landscape management in four provinces. The project has four components. The first component is strengthening and expanding Participatory...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

