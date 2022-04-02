Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

LA court rules state corporate diversity law unconstitutional

04/02/2022 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Los Angeles court has found a California law mandating that publicly traded companies include people from underrepresented communities on their boards unconstitutional, ruling in favor of a conservative group seeking an injunction against the measure.

Los Angeles County Superior Court granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch on Friday. The conservative legal group had argued the law violates the equal protection clause of California's constitution. The ruling did not provide Judge Terry Green's reasoning behind the decision.

The law, passed in 2020, required that publicly traded companies with a main office in California appoint at least one member of the Asian, Black, Latino, LGBT, Native American, or Pacific Islander communities to their boards by the end of 2021 through either filling a vacant seat or creating a new one.

"This historic California court decision declared unconstitutional one of the most blatant and significant attacks in the modern era on constitutional prohibitions against discrimination," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

California's governor, secretary of state, and attorney general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The law intends to give minorities a voice within powerful corporation, Governor Gavin Newsom said when he signed it.

It passed following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer during an arrest, which galvanized a national protest movement against racism and the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aUkrainian president says retreating Russian troops are leaving mines
RE
11:34aLA court rules state corporate diversity law unconstitutional
RE
11:29aSri Lanka imposes curfew after president declares state of emergency
RE
10:48aPope implicitly criticises Putin on invasion, considers Kyiv trip
RE
10:48aPope implicitly criticises Putin on invasion, considers Kyiv trip
RE
10:36aRed Cross trying again to escort evacuation convoy out of Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
10:35aUkraine's grain exports held up as railways struggle to cope - analyst
RE
10:35aRed Cross trying again to escort evacuation convoy out of Ukraine's Mariupol
RE
10:25aEgypt's Suez Canal Q1 revenue at $1.69 billion - statement
RE
10:16aGetaway Britons facing Dover delays as ferry services disrupted
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
2Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
3Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform,..
4Burford Capital : Press releases 01 Apr 2022 Intended purchase of ordin..
5Ukraine ups 2022 spring sowing area forecast - ministry

HOT NEWS