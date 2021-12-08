Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - LABEL Foundation has recently announced its readiness to deploy on the Binance Smart Chain, utilizing the cross-chain bridge that they have developed in cooperation with the Tokyo-based blockchain development company, Curvegrid. The deployment of the bridge pinpoints to the initiation of the LABEL's integration into the Binance Smart Chain's ecosystem.

Figure 1: LABEL Foundation has announced an official deployment on Binance Smart Chain

LABEL may be understood as a blockchain-oriented international education content platform which presents an incubation system that readily supports various promotion, distribution and investment processes in an attempt to eliminate obstacles and challenges pertaining to existing content production as well as investment procedures.

Previous to this development, LABEL Foundation has expanded its ecosystem with key partnerships within the blockchain and education industry. It has already collaborated with OPENTRACK, a leading music education platform operated by Clesson. The partnership will provide a batch of world-class instructors that will provide early content within the LABEL ecosystem. They announced that they are committed to bringing world-class artists to their platform to incubate and NFTize their IP rights.

LABEL Foundation's primary objective is to hence provide its users with high-quality educational and entertaining resources. Apparently, with their migration to the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem, LABEL will be able to leverage all the best features of the mainnet to scale and increase their performance of their decentralized application.

An innovative platform

Through LABEL, an NFT framework has been constructed atop the Ethereum Network and Binance Smart Chain, and it is supported by the LBL utility as well as governance tokens, with a single purpose of establishing a fair profit-sharing economy with permissionless IP rights incorporation. LABEL is hence a decentralized P2P (Peer To Peer) incubation platform that invests in high-quality entertainment and education material via the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) voting system, allowing donors to collect profits via the NFT ownership mechanism.

Also, the LABEL platform creates an ecosystem that seeks to establish an unbiased and decentralised incubating system, with the goal of providing content creators in the MOOC industry with improved accessibility. It therefore strives to enhance a seemingly unfair profit structure which is often prevalent in the sector and to also prevent copyright infringement instances from occurring throughout the industry.

Bridge with BSC

As per the latest developments, LABEL is now officially bridged to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the token shall be deployed via the MultiBaas Middleware, built by Curvegrid. The bridge shall link Ethereum Mainnet with Binance Smart Chain, allowing for the smooth movement of LBL tokens from ERC-20 to BEP-20 and vice versa.

Additionally, Solanium shall be joining LABEL as a strategic adviser, assisting in the expansion of the LABEL ecosystem. In the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, Solanium is a platform based in Amsterdam and primarily used for governance voting, decentralized fundraising, and time weight token staking. Furthermore, LABEL's IDO is also anticipated to take place on RedKite and NFTb for the purposes of conducting public sale.

As per its whitepaper, LABEL aims to offer an unrivalled sales framework and infrastructure situated on the usage of blockchain technology via the aforementioned incubating system. Through this, experts, professionals and specialists alike can be found and invested in. Moreover, through effective system integration, LABEL will also create a fair profit sharing environment for the purposes of intellectual property rights. Lastly, with the establishment of its NFT Market, LABEL will launch a virtuous loop that will initiate the Global Value Chain by making the IP rights embedded in the non-fungible token readily transactable. To that end, it is also partnering up with various organizations from the entertainment and media industry to focus on the cultivation of its respective incubating system.

