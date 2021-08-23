Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LALA Introduces Authentic Hispanic Dessert Products

08/23/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dessert Yogurt Smoothies and Fruit and Crema Desserts

Further Extends LALA’s Product Line-Up

Dessert-inspired yogurt smoothies and cremas are the newest addition to the LALA® brand of fresh dairy products featuring the authentic taste of Mexico. The new products include three flavors of dessert yogurt smoothies and two flavors of fruit and crema desserts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005070/en/

LALA introduces dessert-inspired yogurt smoothies in three flavors and cremas in two flavors. (Photo: Business Wire)

LALA introduces dessert-inspired yogurt smoothies in three flavors and cremas in two flavors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly introduced yogurt smoothies and crema desserts add fresh flavors from LALA® to supermarket dairy aisles. In April, the company also added three new traditional Mexican cheeses to its line-up of yogurt smoothies, yogurts, Mexican crema and milk.

“The Postres Auténticos family of dessert products are authentic, nourishing and high-quality,” said Jorge Ramos, CEO of LALA U.S. “The flavors of the smoothies and cremas are inspired by Hispanic dinner table traditions.”

  • The Postres Auténticos dessert yogurt smoothies come in three flavors – Fresas con Crema (strawberries and cream), Tres Leches Cake and Arroz con Leche (rice pudding). Intended to be enjoyed after a meal or as a late-night snack, they are made with real whole milk for a rich creamy taste. Each 6.7-ounce bottle also contains 5g of protein.
  • The Postres Auténticos fruit and crema desserts are a convenient take on traditional Hispanic desserts. They come in two flavors – Fresas con Crema (strawberries and crema) and Duraznos con Crema (peaches and crema). LALA’s popular Crema Mexicana is the base and flavored with real fruit and sugar. Available in a 4-ounce single-serve format, the desserts can be enjoyed any time and are unique to other Hispanic desserts on the market.

The Postres Auténticos products are now available in Hispanic specialty grocery stores across the United States.

For retailers, the products feature bilingual labeling and in-store creative to support sales. For further information about LALA® products, contact Consumer Care at 1-866-648-5252 or visit www.lalafoods.com.

About LALA, U.S. INC.

Based in Dallas, LALA U.S., Inc. produces and distributes a wide variety of dairy-based products throughout the United States. Nationally distributed products include LALA®-branded yogurt smoothies, yogurts, crema Mexicana, and milk. Milk and other dairy-based products are also sold under well-known brands including Promised Land®, Nordica®, Frusion® and Skim Plus®. LALA U.S., Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, a leading international foods company, with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil, United States, and Central America.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : John Laing Group, plc
DJ
09:20aNET SAVINGS LINK : Nsav announces plans to launch premium otc crypto trading desk by mid-september
AQ
09:20aSTEALTHGAS : Announces the Date for the Release of the Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
09:20aTELOS CORPORATION : Accelerates Growth at Major U.S. Airports
AQ
09:20aGlobal Trac Solutions, Inc. Discusses Launch of Paid Partnership Media Services and Future Monetization Strategies with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
09:20aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
09:19aSTEEL CONNECT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aOn Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
09:18aSri Lankan shares end at over 6-mth high on industrial, financial boost
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
4APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000 as rebound continues

HOT NEWS