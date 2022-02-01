Log in
LANtelligence Becomes a Matrix Networks Company to Create a Connectivity First CX-Automation Powerhouse

02/01/2022 | 08:05am EST
SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Networks announced its recent acquisition of LANtelligence to create a new business venture enabling a powerful combination of modern business technology. Having informally shared resources for more than 10 years, it just made sense for these two companies to come together in a more structured way.

Matrix Networks - LANtelligence

While each provided communication solutions and top-notch customer service and support, they had different focal points. LANtelligence focuses on driving automation with an unrivaled CX practice. Most recently taking huge strides in the Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) space, revolutionizing contact center environments.

Matrix Networks built out an equally impressive practice that emphasizes managed connectivity solutions, essentially optimizing and simplifying business Internet and data infrastructure. Matrix Networks has also built out a strong practice around the protection of end users with modern end-point security solutions. While each organization is equally impressive on their own, together their ability to serve clients becomes much greater, allowing a true end-to-end solution.

Martin Tracey, CEO, LANtelligence, says that this acquisition creates a solution provider that is very rare today. Tracey shared It can deliver everything from enterprise communications and network infrastructure to connectivity strategies and more.

"Managed service providers are all Microsoft, software and the security specialists," he says. "Very few have any network and carrier and none have any automation and IVA/CCaaS. And, yes, you have companies such as Amazon and Google, but they are product-specific and can only do some of the automation. We can take on projects that would otherwise require two to four different companies working together to match what we can do as a single unit. That's pretty impressive."

Kyle Holmes, president, Matrix Networks says that he's equally thrilled to join forces with LANtelligence.

"LANtelligence adds a deep bench of contact center experts and clients with demand for modern security and networking solutions," he says. "Most importantly, our long-term relationship and shared core values allow us to quickly join forces and adhere to our mission statement: 'Delivering exceptional client experiences through innovative solutions made simple.'"

About Matrix Networks

With more than three decades of experience, Matrix Networks has developed a proven method for discovering, testing, deploying and supporting business technology solutions on which its clients can depend. Its close-knit team is passionate about delivering technology solutions that simplify IT projects and support.

For more information, visit: https://www.mtrx.com/ and https://www.lantelligence.com/

News Source: Matrix Networks

Related link: https://www.mtrx.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lantelligence-becomes-a-matrix-networks-company-to-create-a-connectivity-first-cx-automation-powerhouse/

