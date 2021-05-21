Log in
LARGO : Announces the Partial Exercise of the Overallotment Option and the Setting up of a Liquidity Contract With Portzamparc

05/21/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
  • Partial exercise of the overallotment option
  • Definitive size of the offer increased to €24.1 million
  • Setting up of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc

Regulatory News:

LARGO (FR0013308582 - ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the reburbishment of mobile devices, today announces the partial exercise of the overallotment option within the framework of its Initial Public Offering on the Euronext Growth regulated market in Paris and the implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc.

On 21st May, 2021, Lead Manager and Bookrunner Portzamparc partially exercised the overallotment option, resulting in an additional 96,888 new shares being issued for a total of 1,293,454,80 euros at the offering price, i.e. €13.35 per share.

As a result, the total number of Largo shares offered within the framework of the Company’s IPO will be 1,808,243 shares, thus increasing the size of the offer to €24,1 million after the settlement-delivery of the additional new shares scheduled for 26th May, 2021.

Largo’s share capital thus consists of 3,550,298 actions.

Largo also announces that it entrusted Portzamparc with the setting up of a liquidity contract in accordance with approved market practice. The implementation of this liquidity contract will be effective from Monday 24th May, 2021, it being specified that a cash amount of €200,000 has been allocated to the liquidity account.

Share ownership as of the date of this press release

Following the Initial Public Offering and the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the distribution of Largo shares and voting rights is as follows:

Shareholders

Number of shares

Percentage of share capital

Number of voting rights

Percentage of voting rights

Founders

1,093,900

30.79%

2,160,600

45.15%

Business angels
(ABAB network)

352,505

9.92%

469,180

9.80%

Other business angels

168,250

4.74%

218,300

4.56%

Financial investors

104,000

2.93%

104,000

2.17%

Employees

23,400

0.66%

23,400

0.49%

Public

1,810,243

50.96%

1,810,243

37.83%

Total

3,550,298

100.0%

4,783,723

100.0%

Stabilisation operations

Furthermore, in accordance with Article 6 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8th March, 2016, Portzamparc, as stabilising agent, declares that it has carried out the following stabilisation operations:

  • The stabilisation period began on 23rd April, 2021 and ended on 21st May, 2021.
  • The final stabilisation operation was carried out on 21st May, 2021.
  • The stabilisation transactions were carried out under the following conditions:

 

Date of execution

Price range for transactions

Lowest price (in euros)

Highest price (in euros)

23/04/2021

€12.95

€13.35

26/04/2021

€13.35

€13.35

27/04/2021

€12.80

€12.80

28/04/2021

€12.75

€12.75

29/04/2021

€12.50

€12.50

04/05/2021

€12.60

€12.60

05/05/2021

€12.50

€12.50

06/05/2021

€12.60

€12.60

07/05/2021

€12.60

€12.60

10/05/2021

€12.57

€12.57

12/05/2021

€12.20

€12.20

14/05/2021

€12.20

€12.20

18/05/2021

€11.90

€12.39

19/05/2021

€12.00

€12.00

20/05/2021

€11.90

€11.90

21/05/2021

€11.80

€11.80

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company’s creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr


© Business Wire 2021
