LAURA HINES-PIERCE PROMOTED TO CO-CEO OF HINES

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hines, the global real estate firm, today announced that Laura Hines-Pierce has been promoted to co-CEO of the firm, effective immediately. Laura has served as Hines' senior managing director in the office of the CEO since 2020, and previously served as the firm's transformation officer.

"Laura has brought tremendous innovation to the firm and has been instrumental in driving efficiency and creating value for our investors and clients. It's an honor to have her join me as co-CEO," said Jeff Hines, chairman and co-CEO of Hines. "Leading Hines during the real estate industry's massive transformation takes strategic thinking, vision and empathetic leadership, which are qualities that Laura exemplifies. I'm looking forward to us continuing my father's legacy of prioritizing quality, service and integrity together."

"I'm proud to become co-CEO and continue the momentum we're experiencing across the board at Hines," said Laura Hines-Pierce, co-CEO of Hines. "My father has been the catalyst for our global expansion and growth over the past three decades and I'm excited to partner with him at this pivotal moment for the firm. The pace of innovation in real estate is finally catching up with other industries; my primary focus has always been – and continues to be – positioning Hines at the forefront of those changes."

Most recently, Laura joined the office of the CEO in 2020 and helped build the investment management platform that launched three flagship funds across the U.S. and Asia with a total current investment capacity of $4.8 billion in equity translating to $10.8 billion in purchasing power. She has also integrated innovation into all areas of the business and further defined the firm's ESG commitments.

Prior to that, she was the firm's transformation officer and worked with the co-heads of investment management, the global chief investment officer and the CEO of capital markets, to refine investment strategy and acquisition efforts. She also served as project manager for River Point, a one-million-square-foot development in Chicago, and was part of the grassroots team that established the OneHines Women's Network, which was the catalyst for the company's focus on diversity and inclusion. Prior to joining Hines, she worked for Sotheby's in New York. She graduated from Duke University with a BA in Economics and Art History and received her MBA from Harvard University.

Hines will continue to move forward with enacting its succession plan with the expectation that Laura's two brothers, Adam and Matthew Hines, will join her and Jeff in the office of the CEO, at Jeff's discretion. Adam Hines currently works in the capital markets division of the firm and Matthew Hines is part of a development team in the company's west region.

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 255 cities in 27 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $83.6 billion¹. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to more than 367 properties totaling 138.3 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,486 properties, totaling over 492 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 171 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information. ¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of June 30, 2021.

