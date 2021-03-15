Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LAVA Therapeutics B.V. : Appoints Edward F. Smith as Chief Financial Officer

03/15/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veteran biopharma CFO brings over 20 years of experience leading finance functions at publicly traded pharmaceutical companies

LAVA Therapeutics B.V. (“LAVA”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy, today announced that it is expanding its management team with the appointment of Edward F. Smith as its chief financial officer.

Mr. Smith has served on management teams of publicly traded life science companies for the past 20 years, raising approximately $500 million, building finance organizations and supporting operations from early development stage into commercialization.

“I am excited to welcome Ed to the team as LAVA prepares to become a clinical stage company,” said Stephen Hurly, chief executive officer of LAVA. “We have built a highly experienced team committed to a culture of tenacious hard work, creativity, and collaboration to drive our platform of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers forward to serve cancer patients. Ed fits in perfectly and brings significant experience building finance and accounting functions to our team.”

“While first generation T-cell engagers had great promise in many areas, that promise has yet to be fully realized. I believe LAVA’s approach leveraging the unique attributes of gamma delta T-cells holds the potential to move the field forward and potentially transform the standard of care across many tumor types,” Mr. Smith said.

Prior to LAVA, Mr. Smith was CFO of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and PolyMedix, Inc., and prior to that was executive director of finance at InKine Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., where he assisted with the acquisition of that company by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held various positions of increasing responsibility in public accounting, most recently in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. Mr. Smith is currently a member of the board of directors at Benitec Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines. Mr. Smith holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Hartford and was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in Pennsylvania.

About LAVA

LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its proprietary platform. The Company’s innovative approach leverages bispecific antibodies to activate Vγ9Vδ2 T cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor associated antigens. Activated Vγ9Vδ2 T cells are engaged for direct, selective tumor cell killing. The Company’s lead program, LAVA-051, is expected to enter a Phase 1/2a clinical study in hematologic malignancies in the first half of 2021. The Company has established a highly experienced research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, USA.

LAVA’s Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including in respect of the Company’s anticipated growth and clinical developments plans, including the timing of clinical trials. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LAVA’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials and the reporting of clinical data for LAVA’s product candidates, and the potential use of our product candidates to treat various tumor targets. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical trials, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our business and that of the third parties on which we depend, including delaying or otherwise disrupting our clinical trials and preclinical studies, manufacturing and supply chain, or impairing employee productivity, failure of LAVA’s collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, among others. LAVA assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:35aSIIC ENVIRONMENT  : Inside information completion of issue of the corporate bonds
PU
06:35aLEONI  : Aldo Kamper extends as CEO ahead of time
PU
06:35aINNODATA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:35aHIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP  : Bankruptcy or Receivership, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35aRTL GROUP  : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06:35aCerrado Gold Intercepts 17.9 g/t Gold over 17 Metres Including 36.9 g/t Gold over 6.5 Metres at Its Minera Don Nicolas Gold Project in Argentina
NE
06:34aHIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aCOLONNADE ACQUISITION  : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)
PU
06:33aANDFJORD SALMON : Notice of extraordinary general meeting - proposed new chairman
PU
06:33aUFP INDUSTRIES  : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks
2Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Deliveroo aims to sell $1.4 billion of new shares in upcoming IPO
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
5TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ