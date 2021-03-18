Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LAWSUIT FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Lordstown Motors Corp. for Securities Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

03/18/2021 | 11:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) and certain of its executives for securities fraud. Investors who purchased Lordstown shares between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021 and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 309-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or to visit our website for information on the case. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 17, 2021.

Before the markets opened on March 12, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on the electric light duty truck manufacturer entitled “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, and a Prototype Inferno.” According to Hindenburg, the company’s claimed 100,000 pre-orders for its EV truck are “largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” Hindenburg further cited significant, undisclosed production delays and a prototype that “burst into flames 10 minutes before the test drive” in January 2021, substantiating claims by former employees that the company is not conducting the needed testing or validation required by the NHTSA. On this news, Lordstown shares fell by 17% in one trading day.

Then, after the markets closed on March 17, 2021, reports emerged that Lordstown disclosed that the Company is the subject of an SEC inquiry for information following the release of the Hindenburg Research report. Then before the markets opened on March 18, 2021, Lordstown’s CEO, Stephen Burns, appeared on CNBC and stated “We never said we had orders. We don’t have a product yet so by definition you can’t have orders.” Lordstown shares fell approximately another 9% on this news.

The lawsuit is captioned Rico v. Lordstown Motors Corp., et al., No. 4:21-cv-00616 (N.D. Ohio). The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, and has been assigned to Judge Patricia A. Gaughan. The class period is between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Investors who purchased Lordstown shares between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 309-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website for information on the case. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is May 17, 2021.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pATLAS COPCO  : shows great progress towards goal to reduce CO2 emissions
AQ
12:08pHERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST  : Provides Operational Update
AQ
12:08pFIVE BELOW  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Q4 Net Sales Increase of 25%; Record Q4 Comparable Sales Increase of 13.8%; Q4 EPS of $2.20
AQ
12:08pJACOBS - 19 YEARS OF DEDICATION : Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant; New facilities built to decommission Soviet-designed reactor
AQ
12:08pTYSON FOODS  : Expanding Case-Ready Meat Production with South Carolina Plant; Conversion of Columbia plant part of the company's consumer ready products strategy
AQ
12:08pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Ian Schrager Pledges Donation To The Arne M. Sorenson Hospitality Fund
AQ
12:08pMandarin Oriental to Expand China Footprint with New Luxury Hotel in Hangzhou
AQ
12:08pIMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT  : 2021 AGM Proxy Voting Results
PU
12:08pJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Bestselling author Jon Gordon and coauthor Kate Leavell share an inspiring story about how to build a stronger team in new illustrated fable, Stick Together
PU
12:08pUNICAJA BANCO S A  : Edufinet Project teaches one more year financial education to gifted baccalaureate students through the project ‘GuíaMe' of the UMA
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ