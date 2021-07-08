Log in
LAWSUIT FILED: DiDi Global Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

07/08/2021 | 09:17am EDT
BOSTON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Didi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. Investors who purchased shares between June 27, 2021 and July 6, 2021 and lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/didi.

What is this all about?

Didi Global operates a major Beijing-based ride-hailing company known as Didi Chuxing. On July 2, 2021, China’s internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a cybersecurity review of the Didi, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. On July 6, 2021, the regulator also ordered that the app be removed from Apple’s App Store. Didi will not be able to accept new client registrations until the investigation is complete. On this news, Didi shares declined nearly 16.2% from its IPO price of $14 per share, and 28.5% from its July 1, 2021 close of $16.40 per share, closing at $11.73 per share on July 7, 2021. Shares continue to trade well below the June 30, 2021 IPO price.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Didi shares between June 27, 2021 and July 6, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 7, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
