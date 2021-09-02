Log in
LAWSUIT FILED: HYRECAR Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

09/02/2021 | 08:47am EDT
BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HyreCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/hyre.

What is this all about?

According to the lawsuit, HyreCar made false and misleading statements about the company’s insurance reserves, claims process, and transition to a third-party insurance advisor. When the truth about HyreCar’s situation was revealed, the stock fell.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased HyreCar stock between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 26, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600 | (888) 868-2385
Email: cases@blockleviton.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS