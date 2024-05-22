LAXMI ORGANIC INDUSTRIES SHARES UP 3.2% ON QTRLY PROFIT RISE
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,054 INR
|+12.17%
|+12.64%
|555M
|78.08 USD
|-0.25%
|-0.01%
|-
|290.4 PTS
|-0.76%
|+0.55%
|-
|262.9 PTS
|-0.80%
|+0.92%
|-
|82.33 USD
|-0.19%
|-0.50%
|-
All News: More news
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Rise Ahead of U.K. Inflation, Fed Minutes
EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Rise Ahead of U.K. Inflation, Fed Minutes
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Laxmi Organic Industries Shares Up 3.2% On Qtrly Profit Rise…