LBMC : Names Nicole Jeppesen and Brian Marynowitz Newest Shareholders in Tax, Transaction Advisory Services

Announcement Coincides with Firm’s Rapid Growth in Private Equity/Mergers & Acquisitions and Tax Consulting Space and Reinforces Focus on Top Talent Development

LBMC, a top consulting & professional services, technology and accounting firm in the nation, is pleased to announce Nicole Jeppesen and Brian Marynowitz as the company’s newest shareholders in the firm’s Tax and Transaction Advisory Services consulting practices, respectively. These key leadership appointments coincide with the firm’s rapidly growing service lines, strategic focus on the high net wealth and private equity group segments and intentional commitment to investing in and growing top talent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005531/en/

LBMC is pleased to announce Nicole Jeppesen and Brian Marynowitz as the company’s newest shareholders in the firm’s Tax and Transaction Advisory Services consulting practices, respectively. These key leadership appointments coincide with the firm’s rapidly growing service lines, strategic focus on the high net wealth and private equity group segments and intentional commitment to investing in and growing top talent. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicole Jeppesen has more than 16 years of public accounting experience and focuses on tax compliance and planning for high-net wealth individuals and families, their related investment entities and trusts, as well as closely-held business and their owners. Jeppesen joined LBMC’s tax practice in 2015 and also has substantial experience working with physician practices. Jeppesen has proven her leadership time and again at LBMC through unparalleled expertise, unwavering client service, and team mentoring. She is active in the community and is a frequent speaker and thought leader. She is a member of the Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute, Chattanooga Tax Practitioners and Tennessee Society of CPAs, a board member-elect of Kiwanis Club and serves on the board of Ronald McDonald House.

Brian Marynowitz has extensive experience in financial due diligence services for both strategic and financial buyers across a broad range of industries, advising on the buy-side and sell-side of transactions ranging in value from several million dollars to over $4 billion dollars. Marynowitz joined LBMC’s Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice in 2017, and his contributions and have been invaluable during a time when the practice experienced exponential growth despite the pandemic. Marynowitz plays a key role in the recruiting, onboarding and training of team members and is visible in the marketplace, regularly presenting on the mergers & acquisitions (M&A) climate. Marynowitz consistently demonstrates his expertise, adaptability and commitment to excellence.

“Congratulations to Nicole and Brian for their outstanding achievements. Adding them to our Tax Consulting and Transaction Advisory Services leadership teams aligns with the increased demand we are seeing from clients in this space to accommodate their growing needs. As advisors and problem solvers, our teams work on complex tax matters for both corporate focused and high net wealth individuals’ needs as well as multi-layered transactions. Having the depth of expertise with leaders like Nicole and Brian is critical in serving our clients at a high level. Nicole and Brian have proven their dedication to clients and team members alike during a challenging time for all, and I am proud to call them our newest shareholders,” said Jeff Drummonds, LBMC’s CEO.

About LBMC

LBMC is a top 50 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Named a 2021 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, LBMC has more than 750 team members, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, TN, and Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC has expanded its focus to meet a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its diverse client base. Today, LBMC and the LBMC Family of Companies are industry leaders in financial, human resources, technology, information security, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005531/en/