LBank Exchange: Poll Community Voting Underway for Favorite Tokens

11/16/2021 | 05:30am EST
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - LBank promises to have the greatest staking rewards on any exchange and offers expert asset management services.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/103765_caphiq.jpg

Figure 1: LBank Exchange: Poll Community Voting Underway for Favorite Tokens

LBank Exchange was created in 2015 and registered in the Virgin Islands. Hundreds of cryptocurrency trading pairs are offered by LBank. The team seeks to provide a secure and professional integrated service platform for digital assets.

The exchange has launched a poll for the community's favorite token. Participants need to vote for their favorite token and the listed 10 prominent projects were precisely selected by the Exchange.

The poll started from 21:00 (UTC+8) Nov 8, 2021, and the entire community has been actively participating in the voting process. The poll has got an overwhelming response with over 233,800 votes already. The poll will end at 21:00 (UTC+8) Nov 15, 2021, and participants get an opportunity to win a MacBook Pro, iPhone 13, and Apple Watch. Besides, everyone who votes will also get rewarded.

Currently, the token with the highest votes is CMCX followed by MARSRISE in second place. The poll is still live, and with each vote, a particular token might have the chance to turn the tables.

10 Tokens that have been selected and participants can vote for are as follows: SAFEMOON, SAITAMA, MARSRISE, MONONOKE INU, CMCX, LUFFY, FLOKI, SURFMOON, SAMO, NAMI.

After the campaign ends, winners will be selected from the most voted project who deposited or traded. The top 3 participants will be rewarded with MacBook Pro, iPhone 13, Apple Watch.

Furthermore, LBank Exchange is offering extensive rewards to ensure participants who support their token in this voting will at least get their hands on something. The rest of the users from the most voted project will share a dynamic prize pool. Other 9 project participants will receive a 200 USDT Staking bonus.

There are multiple ways to participate in this voting: Community voting, Deposit voting, and Transaction voting.

Upon completion of the voting process, LBank Exchange will announce the results within 3 working days. LBank Exchange has reserved all rights to adjust the rules of this event, including termination of any vote manipulation behavior from any participants or community. Thus ensuring transparency and fair-play for its participants. For more information, check out the links below.

About LBank

LBank is an ever-growing global cryptocurrency trading platform that offers safe trading for users. It also provides professional and convenient crypto-asset exchange services, derivatives services, and asset management services. The platform has more than 6.4 million users in over 210 countries.

Visit For More Details

Website: https://www.lbank.info/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/LBank.info/
Telegram : https://t.me/LBank_en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LBankExchange

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103765


© Newsfilecorp 2021
