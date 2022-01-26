Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BEE token on January 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BEE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 28, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List BEE Token on January 28, 2022

While being used to bridge the gap between everyday life and financial world, blockchain technology and crypto can also be used to bridge the gap between human relationships. As an easy communication platform and social network, Herbee built its world based on Ethereum blockchain technology, to help people who seek to meet and create relationships, with features such as short-form content, NFT market, and metaverse. Its utility token BEE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Herbee

Herbee is an easy communication platform and social network that naturally shares each other's tastes and lifestyles around the world, making it easy to help people make neighborhood friends. Its ecosystem is based on Ethereum blockchain technology, and utilizes a GPS that contains natural communication which allows people to meet offline without actually knowing each other.

Short-Form content has been trending across the globe in recent years, by making short-form videos that shows users own hobbies, tastes and lifestyles, Herbee gives users opportunities to find friends they can connect with, and tools to make appointments in the neighborhood to meet with them in real life.

In addition to this combination of the trendiness and technology of short-form and Google Mapping, Herbee as a metaverse platform also provides services like Herbee-Meta-City, NFT market, and Herbeewood. Herbee-Meta-City is a public Herbee World where users can enjoy metaverse with other users and participate in various events and activities such as getting rewards, shopping, creating avatar, and meeting each other. Herbee's NFT market allows users to create and trade unique characters protected by NFT standards such as ERC-721 or ERC-1155. Herbeewood is a place where users can acquire and customize personal BEE-LAND, the digital part of Herbee Metaverse's virtual assets registered as NFT, to build and provide their content.

All these platforms and services provided by Herbee is powered by a utility token named BEE. It's the essential access to many features of Herbee such as payment, staking, governing and so on.

About BEE Token

BEE token is an Ethereum smart chain main net based utility token which is used inside and outside of the Herbee Metaverse for honey purchases, staking and holding. BEE holders can also receive various benefits such as voting for events and participating in initiatives. With BEE token, users can experience a variety of content, such as messaging, purchasing avatars, and other trendy business-oriented aspects in Herbee Metaverse when they want to make friends. Users can also use BEE to develop and release their own user-generated content to receive BEE and provide access to other players.

The total supply of BEE token is 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000), 50% of it is provided for distribution, 30% is held by the company, 10% will be used for marketing, and the rest 10% is allocated to reserve.

The BEE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Herbee investment can easily buy and sell BEE on LBank Exchange by then. The listing price will be 0.01 USDT. The listing of BEE on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

