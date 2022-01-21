Log in
LBank Exchange Will List CryptoCoinPay (CCP) on January 25, 2022

01/21/2022 | 02:40pm EST
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CryptoCoinPay (CCP) on January 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CCP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 17:00 (UTC+8) on January 25, 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/111147_capture_550.jpg


Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List CryptoCoinPay (CCP) on January 25, 2022

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/111147_capture.jpg

Payment plays an essential role in the world, and a number of payment means have been developed based on blockchain technology since its birth. However, the existing cryptocurrency payment system is still in its early stage, there are many problems need to be solved. As a new generation of encrypted digital currency payment platform, CryptoCoinPay (CCP) is here to solve these problems and bring disruptive changes to the existing payment system. It's native token CCP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on January 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CryptoCoinPay

Initiated and created by Singapore's CryptoCoinPay LTD., CryptoCoinPay is a new generation of encrypted digital currency payment platform that establishes a smooth and stable channel for universal payment, anonymous payment, BTC and ETH transfer payment. By building an advanced blockchain payment underlying system with the support of the Ethereum public chain, CryptoCoinPay provides blockchain support services for the digital economy and payment application solutions, solves the problem of excessive exchange rate fluctuations in BTC and ETH payments through an innovative consensus model, and creates an ecosystem to integrate industrial assets and realize industry-finance docking services.

As a payment intermediate platform, CryptoCoinPay provides a commercial payment platform for merchant users, which can realize one-click access to CryptoCoinPay payment and cross-border payment solutions. For individual users, CryptoCoinPay provides mobile DAPP wallets, communication modules based on RSA algorithm encryption, over-the-counter secured transactions, fast transactions, and many other functions customized for encrypted digital currency users.

In response to the challenges of the current blockchain industry such as inconvenient digital asset management, high barriers to transaction and exchange, missing application scenarios and so on, CryptoCoinPay has carried out a series of innovations in blockchain technology and concepts, providing a complete blockchain payment solution, enabling CryptoCoinPay to solve the transaction and payment between different cryptocurrencies. At the same time, it is expected to become a bridge between the blockchain world and the real business world.

CryptoCoinPay's businesses cover more than 150 countries all over the world with over 1 million paying members. These businesses include poverty alleviation donation, fn casino, private customization, global chain coffee, fn bank card, sim, internet entrepreneurial marketing, social media, online game, online shopping, online products, car rental, travel combo and many others.

About CCP Token

CCP is the official token issued by CryptoCoinPay based on the ERC20 protocol standard, and is a digital cryptocurrency asset circulating around the world. CCP tokens are used on the platform for merchants who support CryptoCoinPay or private trading transactions.

In the first stage, CCP will be generated on Ethereum based on smart contracts. The second stage will be self-generated based on its own public chain and will be used as the only basic digital currency of CryptoCoinPay for payment, settlement, trading and smart contract performance. At the same time, CCP can realize exchange and circulation with mainstream legal currency, and has both circulation value and investment value.

The total circulation of CCP is 580 million (i.e. 580,000,000), 20% of it is provided for reward mechanism, 30% is provided for private equity which is held by fund companies and venture capital companies, 10% is allocated to operating team, 25% is for liquid mining, 5% is provided for airdrop, and the rest 10% is held by the foundation.

The CCP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on January 25, 2022. Investors who are interested in CryptoCoinPay investment can easily buy and sell CCP on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CCP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about CCP Token:

Official Website: http://www.cryptocoinpay.co/
Telegram: https://t.me/CryptoCoinPayCo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptocoinpay

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l Linkedin

Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
media@lbank.info

PR Contact-
ZEXPRWIRE
info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111147


© Newsfilecorp 2022
