Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CyDotori Token (DOTR) on January 4, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DOTR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 4, 2022.





Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List CyDotori Token (DOTR) on January 4, 2022

Metaverse has broken down the boundary between the virtual and reality, and also has shown that it is possible to perform real-life activities in a virtual space. One of Korea's representative social network services named Cyworld is here to revitalize and revolutionize itself by implementing various new services in the huge metaverse worldview. CyDotori Token (DOTR), the key transaction method of Cyworld, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing The New Cyworld

Cyworld, which was launched in 1999, is one of Korea's representative social network services. In 2007, CNN reported Cyworld as one of Korea's leading IT cultures. But as new social networking services came along, Cyworld became less popular and closed down. The user data that had been accumulated over a long time disappeared into people's memories.

The DOTR Foundation plays an important role in developing the mainnet, issuing CyDotori Tokens and building a virtual ecosystem in the metaverse world through the vast user database pursued by Cyworld. The new Cyworld will be based on a more advanced lifestyle metaverse platform, move away from the ordinary structures of other social networking services, and develop into a new space made by and operated by users while linking together with other services.

To achieve these visions, a decentralized public chain named CyMetaverse Chain is being developed. It is the basis of an open market-centric platform that provides virtual world services and lifestyles to users of the metaverse-based social network Cyworld. CyMetaverse Chain adopts the multi-chain method. Because each blockchain has distinct characteristics, it does not depend on one type of chain, and it enables cross-chain with Ethereum, Klaytn, HECO, and BSC, so that the CyMetaverse chain becomes one chain. It is not limited to ecosystems, but can add value to other ecosystems to make the original ecosystem robust.

As a metaverse that provides an overall lifestyle method including music, webtoons, videos, beauty and so on, the new Cyworld will be built in phases based on three key pillars: Cyworld Classic, a small metaverse that provides a mini homepage with analog feelings, the beginning of the metaverse; CyClub, the blockchain social network of Cyworld and the first DApp of Cyworld mainnet; CyDotori Marketplace, a marketplace that provides the ability to consume and trade items and various contents and services through CyDotori Tokens between users.

Cyworld users verify their identity through CyDID, communicate freely on CyClub, and receive storage space combining SNS and Blockchain technology through CyCloud. Each individual can enjoy various contents such as games, music, shopping, food, VR, healthcare and e-sports provided by Cyworld DApp partner brands while creating their own metaverse. Users will also be given an environment where they can trade tokens issued by new service providers that have been confirmed. All these governance aspects will be realized with CyDotori Tokens.

About DOTR Token

CyDotori Token (DOTR) is the key currency of Cyworld metaverse and it is a payment method that can be used in various ways within the business model that is continuously expanding in Cyworld. The utility of CyDotori Tokens includes metaverse's open market service payment method, CyDotori Marketplace's key currency, and rewards paid to ecosystem participants. Users can also stake CyDotori Token and earn interest from it.

The initial total supply of DOTR is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000), 15% of it is for development, another 15% is for ecosystem, 20% is provided for operation, 25% is for marketing, 13% is allocated to team and adviser, 10% is provided for partners, and the rest 2% is used for private sale. It is first issued as ERC-20, and when the CyMetaverse Chain is officially operated, it will be used as the mainnet key currency of the chain.

The DOTR token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 4, 2022, investors who are interested in CyDotori investment can easily buy and sell DOTR on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of DOTR on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

