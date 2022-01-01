LBank Exchange Will List DragonVein Coin (DVC) on January 5, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DragonVein Coin (DVC) on January 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DVC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022.





In traditional internet technologies, digital content distribution relies on centralized CDN services which are way too expensive, and the copyright value of those content is severely undervalued. Furthermore, content creators often cannot continuously benefit from the content they create, and there is no incentive for users as well. To solve these problems, a project named DragonVein makes use of the blockchain and edge network technologies to significantly lower the barrier for users of digital content, and protect the benefits of content creators, especially in the VR space. Its native token DragonVein Coin (DVC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing DragonVein

Based on a secure, smart, high-speed and affordable blockchain platform, DragonVein is a digital content assetization platform that manages digital content intellectual property. It provides decentralized storage, a unified content platform, and an NFT- based digital content trading platform for digital content creators. Through an unchangeable, traceable, and reliable blockchain smart contract system, it can complete copyright confirmation, reduce the cost of creation and channel management, and motivate content creators to produce more excellent content.

Smart contracts are a core component in determining content ownership across the DragonVein ecosystem and are designed to protect the rights of creators. By providing smart contracts, the DragonVein ecosystem can reduce the risk for creators, thereby encouraging them to create more content, thus creating a positive cycle for the entire industry of digital content including audio and video streaming, texts and slides, games and applications, educational courseware and so on.

With a perfect blockchain incentive system, every DragonVein user can get the benefit of shared storage and traffic through a peer-to-peer distributed storage network. At the same time, DragonVein's distributed storage network also has the advantage of being more efficient and economical than traditional CDN distribution networks, saving up to 60% of traffic distribution costs.

As for the VR digital content and ecosystem incentive, the VR technology providers will provide creator a set of creation kit free of charge, so that creator can create and publish the content using it. DragonVein will give the VR technology providers and VR content makers certain amount of tokens based on the purchase, playback and other parameters of the fingerprinted content. Also, the function of trading is added to all digital assets in DragonVein ecosystem, content creators can upload their digital content to DragonVein and bundle it with NFTs to trade digital content through the NFT marketplace.

In education, with a personalized learning system, artificial intelligence can be powerful in logical fields such as math, science, and programming. All processes of sending and receiving feedback with artificial intelligence are recorded on the DragonVein blockchain. This record provides an objective diagnosis of an individual's characteristics and strengths, and based on this, artificial intelligence could advise or decides the individual's career path.

DragonVein also produces DvBox, a smart hardware that integrates 5G intelligent gateway, VR player, PoS and PoW supported cryptocurrency mining. Every DvBox has a built-in DVC account, users can import an existing account as well. Sharing LAN idle computing power, bandwidth and storage through DvBox, users will obtain the DragonVein Coin as reward. Each DvBox can connect to other DvBoxes and distribute the stored content to other DragonVein devices, at which point the DvBox will act as the DragonVein's digital content distribution node.

About DVC Token

As a unified currency of the DragonVein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize one's favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.

Users can obtain DVC through mining, paid content revenue, content consumption dividend, NFT trading, and of course, trading on exchanges. The DVC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022, investors who are interested in DragonVein investment can easily buy and sell DVC on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of DVC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

