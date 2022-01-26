LBank Exchange Will List Galaxy Coin (GALAXY) on January 27, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Galaxy Coin (GALAXY) on January 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GALAXY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 27, 2022.

The private Aerospace industry has been steadily growing in recent years, but the emerging companies in this industry are still facing enormous amount of capital needed to advance their technology and to create new avenues for space travel. Seeing the potential in the market for a neutral coin that all these emerging giants can use, Galaxy Coin (GALAXY) is here to help aerospace companies complete their missions while providing unique benefits to the Aerospace industry, creating an NFT marketplace, as well as helping support the next generation of explorers into space through education. GALAXY will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Galaxy Coin

Galaxy Coin is an idea turned into reality, an idea of introducing a coin that would help future generations voyage into space. It aims to be a neutral coin that all emerging giants of Aerospace industry can use, breaking down the many entry barriers to aerospace and creating a more diverse industry. Plans for this project include a Galaxy token rewards system for holders and NFTs that grant exclusive rights to content and industry info.

By partnering with aerospace companies and creating an NFT marketplace to release exclusive NFTs of aerospace artwork, vehicle designs, company logos, mission photos, and oddities from around the galaxy, Galaxy Coin will help its partners complete their missions, increase the branding of itself, and grow the token community.

In addition, Galaxy Coin also aims to create a similar NFT marketplace for Earth & space science education institutions to help fund education for all. Partners will provide exclusive content, and Galaxy Coin will integrate their programs and classes into a metaverse. Through this teaching platform, it could reach students worldwide in a new and unique classroom environment, which will help support the next generation of explorers into space during every journey stage. Forming a division dedicated to funding space camps and partnering with Space Force Bases for additional educational activities, Galaxy Coin will bring excitement and additional revenue to the aerospace industry from education to innovation and beyond.

Once the Galaxy Coin brand has been well established, it will develop the project codename: GalaxyVerse. Its Galaxy Cluster of coins will receive a makeover, and additional use cases will be presented. The GalaxyVerse adds more value to the brand by creating a multi-verse that can be explored, and new commerce can be built within.

About GALAXY Token

GALAXY is a token based on XRPL. It is targeting a wide variety of Aerospace industry leaders, and aims to gain partnerships and bring the Galaxy brand to the forefront of aerospace tokenization. New ideas and opportunities will be introduced as technology develops and new use cases are thought of during the cryptocurrency evolution.

The total supply of GALAXY is 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000), and 50% of it is already burned. The GALAXY token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 27, 2022, investors who are interested in Galaxy Coin investment can easily buy and sell GALAXY on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of GALAXY on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

