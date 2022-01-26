Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gencoin Capital (GENCAP) on January 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GENCAP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 28, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Gencoin Capital (GENCAP) on January 28, 2022

A crypto can help the community through charity activities while rewarding its holders at the same time. As a community-driven and deflationary token, Gencoin Capital (GENCAP) is here to bring generational wealth for its holders and make a difference within the community by charity donations and events. GENCAP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Gencoin Capital

Gencoin Capital is a community-driven token that aims to bring generational wealth for its holders. Powered by a unique investment treasury and a turbo-charged tokenomic system, Gencoin Capital is strategically designed to incentivize holders with token buybacks, holder giveaways and charity events.

3% tax from every buy/sell will be deposited into the Gencoin Capital treasury. These funds will be invested into other crypto currency projects. Utilizing technology unique to Gencoin, each smart contract pairing will be scanned to identify the safety of the token before investment. Profits from the fund will then be used to do token buybacks and facilitate charity donations and events.

As a deflationary token, Gencoin Capital has been designed to utilize several factors that should help maintain constant growth. Half the supply was burned before the launch, and there is a system to buyback tokens that will be burned to help stimulate price action.

In addition to achieving constant growth in value, Gencoin Capital is setting out to make a difference within the community, using charity donations and events planned throughout the growth of the project. Gencoin also has the unique vision to launch a Pay It Forward / Random Act of Kindness movement in 2022. Utilizing different social media platforms to spread the word that crypto is here to help the community.

About GENCAP Token

The total supply of GENCAP is 100 quadrillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000,000). It taxes a total of 13% on each transaction, 3% of it goes into treasury fund, another 3% will be used for marketing, 2% is provided for token buyback, another 2% is allocated to auto LP, 1% is provided for reflections, and the rest 2% is paid to the team.

The GENCAP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on January 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Gencoin Capital investment can easily buy and sell GENCAP on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of GENCAP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

