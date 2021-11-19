LBank Exchange Will List HELIOS on November 22, 2021

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Mission Helios (HELIOS) on November 22, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HELIOS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 22, 2021.

Humankind has been continuously making significant progress in space exploration, especially in 2021; there are three commercial space companies taking huge steps towards expanding human presence in space, but the problem is that the space exploration industry is dominated by a handful of extremely large players, it's time to make it open to everyone. Mission Helios is here to democratize space exploration, and its HELIOS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 22, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Mission Helios

Mission Helios is a decentralized space community where blockchain meets space. Its goal is to create a bridge between society, space research, and exploration in a full-scale ecosystem of applications, educational initiatives, and space-related projects that are centered around blockchain technology.

In order to achieve its vision, Mission Helios is launching the first ever blockchain-based satellite imagery system, which will encode images of the Earth into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be bought, sold, and traded. Ultimately, the team believes an active community of satellite imagery enthusiasts and professionals will provide the financial support to develop and launch two additional Mission Helios Projects.

First will be a decentralized educational platform built for teachers and students working in blockchain, programming, and space field. Second will be the Helios Launchpad, a funding network that will support early-stage blockchain and space projects.

Mission Helios Ecosystem

Mission Helios' main focus is the satellite industry, specifically satellite imagery. The team believes this sector has the lowest barrier to entry and the highest potential for return on investment given the wide-ranging use of satellite imagery across a variety of other industry sectors. In many ways, satellite imaging is the core of the space industry. According to Allied Market Research, the global satellite imaging industry is currently valued at $2.6 billion and projected to grow to nearly $7 billion by 2030. And Mission Helios believes NFTs are the ideal technology to digitize and monetize satellite imagery as the first step in building the Mission Helios Ecosystem.

To support Mission Helios NFTs, the project will develop the Mission Helios Wallet, which will allow users to store, stake, and transfer HELIOS, as well as other assets, with 100 percent transparency. The Mission Helios wallet is an essential part of the Mission Helios ecosystem, allowing users to access detailed information about payments, the staking program, the incentive program, the history of all transactions, and other important information.

While HELIOS will be sold on large NFT marketplaces to increase their liquidity and price, the project will also develop its own HELIOS marketplace. This marketplace is a key piece of the first Mission Helios project, allowing anyone to buy and trade HELIOS directly from its organization. The NFT marketplace will provide the community with convenience and additional features when using HELIOS, while also allowing Mission Helios to significantly reduce the costs of creating and promoting an NFT.

The HELIOS token is at the core of the Mission Helios ecosystem. It will play an essential role in the creation and further development of the platform ecosystem. Mission Helios will use a staking program and a community incentive program to unite HELIOS holders and provide them with additional opportunities to make a profit. HELIOS holders also will have the right to vote on important issues in the Mission Helios ecosystem. The HELIOS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on November 22, 2021, investors who are interested in Mission Helios investment can easily buy and sell HELIOS on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of HELIOS on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

