LBank Exchange Will List PLASTIK on December 24, 2021

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list PLASTIK token on December 24, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PLASTIK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on December 24, 2021.

Climate change has become one of the biggest challenges the world is facing due to all kinds of the pollution caused by products which are used in everyday lives such as Single-Use Plastic (SUP). To save the planet, Plastiks is developing and deploying a marketplace where SUP producers and recyclers can create the connection between plastic production, commercialization, and recycling process to guarantee that the production of plastic will not end up in the environment. PLASTIK, the utility token of the platform, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on December 24, 2021, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Plastiks Platform

Powered by Nozama Technology, the Plastiks platform is a blockchain-powered marketplace where Single-Use Plastic (SUP) producers and recyclers connect and do their part in making sure plastic waste doesn't end up in the environment.

Aiming to become the world's leading plastic recovered guarantee market, Plastiks platform enables producers of plastic to account for all plastic recovery and recycling and bridge the gap with data regarding their plastic production and connecting SUP producers, waste recovery and recycling companies and consumers.

The smart contracts of Plastiks platform make sure that SUP producers and waste recovery and recycling companies can come together to mint, acquire and sell plastic disposal guarantees analogous to NFTs according to the type of SUP. The PLASTIK token will unlock the functionalities required to mint SUP guarantees in the product types such as polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polycarbonate.

About PLASTIK Token

PLASTIK is a utility token used to unlock and use the features on the Plastiks marketplace. The basic utility of the PLASTIK token consists of allowing recyclers to mint, list and sell NFTs called Single Use Packaging Guarantees (SUPs). Buyers of NFTs will not require PLASTIK but will have the option to buy NFTs with PLASTIK.

Built on BSC network, PLASTIK has a total supply of 1 billion tokens (i.e.1,000,000,000). 10% of the PLASTIK supply is allocated to Plastiks management team, 4% is provided for advisors, bounties, airdrop and other, 10% is provided for early crowd sale, another 10% for the crowd sale, and another 10% for the late crowd sale, the rest 56% is provided for the ecosystem.

The PLASTIK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on December 24, 2021, investors who are interested in Plastiks platform investment can easily buy and sell its token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of PLASTIK on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

