LBank Exchange Will List Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) on January 5, 2022

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) on January 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SHUNAV2/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 23:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022.





Although metaverse as a concept has caught widespread attention across the globe in recent years, building it will take a lot of time and effort one could not easily afford. Instead of building its own metaverse, a next gen gaming NFT utility initiative named Shuna Inuverse (SHUNAV2) bypasses that process by making partnerships with the already existing and future appearing tokens to share their metaverses. Its SHUNAV2 token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Shuna Inuverse

Shuna Inuverse is a next gen gaming NFT utility initiative. Members of it will have a unique opportunity to farm Shuna Inuverse tokens. NFTs can be traded, sold and used in multiple metaverse video games that the team is partnering with. Shuna Inuverse has a solid team of dedicated artists and some amazing new talent that will shine their skills in this new expanding territory that is called the DeFi space. Profits made from NFTs will go back towards getting more artistic talent on board and towards securing more metaverse relationships.

The team doesn't want to spend months or years developing a metaverse like the majority of the current gaming tokens in the market these days. What Shuna Inuverse will do is bypassing that process and making partnerships with the already existing and future appearing tokens to share their metaverses and to brighten up their worlds with its own artist and creative raw talent.

Shuna Inuverse collects lower transaction fees and all volume made off NFTs will be put back into the project to continue marketing plans for future NFTs. Accepting NFTs and trading will give users a good chance to interact with other team members. Shuna Inuverse decentralized setup also protects merchants from fraudulent chargebacks, no third party can reverse charges.

About SHUNAV2 Token

SHUNAV2 has a total supply of 100 trillion (i.e. 100,000,000,000,000), 10% will be deducted as an additional transaction fee which breaks into as follows: 2% will be used for development; 3% will be used for marketing; 5% will be redistributed to SHUNAV2 holders. LBank Exchange supports SHUNAV2 trading rewards, and will take a daily system snapshot of SHUNAV2 trading and send the rewards to users at T+1.

The SHUNAV2 token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 23:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022, investors who are interested in Shuna Inuverse investment can easily buy and sell its token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of SHUNAV2 on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

