Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WOOP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 17, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022

The NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market has become one of the most successful markets in the crypto space as its value and popularity have been growing exponentially in recent years. As a decentralized social network, Woonkly is here to decentralize social posts by restoring power to the user while allowing them to monetize in a new way through NFTs and through gamification. Its native token Woonkly Power (WOOP) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Woonkly Metasocial Network

Woonkly Metasocial Network is a Decentralized Social Network where all posts are converted into NFTs directly, where users have full control of their data and where the content is not uploaded to a server but to users' computers through IPFS (interplanetary file system) allowing the creation of a decentralized global directory of creators, influencers, talents, users and metaverses, interacting with each other and creating new ways to monetize content. Creators can upload their audiovisual works and establish royalties for them. Almost any type of media file is eligible to be converted to an NFT. From songs to video clips, from podcasts to books, from selfies to metaverse lands.

The mission of Woonkly is to allow creators, influencers, talents, gamers, metaverses, users, and games to have a point of reference to monetize and socialize in a decentralized way. Its vision is to become the world directory between reality and the metaverse, connecting creators, influencers, and brands internationally with metaverses, play-to-earn games, and users.

Currently, Woonkly works on 2 Blockchains, the BSC network, and the Ethereum network. It will soon be included in the Avalanche and Solana networks and in the future, it will migrate to its own public blockchain.

About WOOP Token

As the utility token of Woonkly created on BSC, Woonkly Power (WOOP) reduces by 50% the commissions in the purchase and sale of NFTs in the social network, the income from advertising, or any other services provided by the platform. It's also the only token that can buy or sell Woonkly.com Super Powers and the only token for programs such as Woonkly Gallery House and Woonkly Creators House.

The total supply of WOOP is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), 41.5% of it is currently owned by the Community, 40% is allocated to the team and advisors, 15% is reserved for award ecosystem, marketing, and operation, 1% is provided for liquidity which is locked for 12 months, and the rest 2.5% is provided for liquidity in Exchanges. The 1 billion of WOOPs are pre-mined and no more can be created, which means that the number of WOOPs in circulation is finite and non-inflationary.

The WOOP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 17, 2022, investors who are interested in Woonkly investment can easily buy and sell WOOP on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of WOOP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

