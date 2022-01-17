LBank Weekly Listing Report, 17th January 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 17th Jan.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: WOOP

Listing date: 17th Jan.

Key words: NFT, listed on gate, xt, pancake, dodo, BSC

Official Website: https://woonkly.com

About:

Woonkly.com Metasocial Network is a Decentralized Social Network where all posts are converted into NFTs directly, where users have full control of their data and where the content is not uploaded to a server but to users' computers through IPFS (interplanetary file system) allowing the creation of a decentralized global directory of creators, influencers, Talents, users and metaverses, interacting with each other and creating new ways to monetize content.

Project: DXB

Listing date: 17th Jan.

Key words: listed on pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://dxbpay.cc/

About:

DXBPay is building a payment model that utilizes cross-chain capabilities to serve the needs of merchants and offer a safe payment gateway that allows a wider sector of clients to shop online and pay using their crypto currency.The final product of DXBPay will be adopted by merchants who perform large-scale and high-speed transactions such as Amazon, Uber, Booking.com, etc.

Project: BES

Listing date: 20th Jan.

Key words: NFT, ERC20

Official Website: https://bes-libes.io/

About:

The current esports market is largely capitalized by corporate sponsors. Esports players have only been able to engage in limited economic activities, such as winning cash prizes in corporate-sponsored tournaments and serving as billboards for corporate sponsors. BES Token x LIBES is designed to solve this problem. Libes can boost the economic activity of players, provide new entertainment for users, and be built for the future innovations in esports and blockchain.

Project: CRFI

Listing date: 20th Jan.

Key words: listed on Bittrex, Uniswap, Pancake, DODO, Sakeswap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.crossfimain.com/

About:

Two of the largest problems in blockchain and decentralized finance in particular is interoperability of infrastructure and liquidity of assets. CrossFi's multi-asset adaptor protocol enables cross-chain interoperability and provides liquidity to assets trapped on illiquid infrastructure. CrossFi aims to democratize decentralized finance by allowing anyone to create a synthetic asset on the Ethereum blockchain that is a derivative of their assets on any other infrastructure when those assets are staked and collateralized through the CrossFi platform.

Project: CLIFF

Listing date: 20th Jan.

Key words: MEME, listed on Uni, bitmart, ERC20

Official Website: https://cliffordinu.io/

About:

$CLIFF, a highly deflationary token on the Ethereum Blockchain that never stops growing through the use of true deflationary techniques and further income generation. CLIFF ($CLIFF) has a strong community at its core and is your ticket to great rewards.

Project: STEP

Listing date: 21st Jan.

Key words: MEME, listed on pancake, BSC

Official Website: https://walkwithstep.io/

About:

With Step, we make it easy to get fit and earn crypto at the same time! It's like a gym membership that pays you back for every step you take. We track your steps with our mobile app and pay out in cryptocurrency based on how far you go each day. Get fit, earn crypto, and be the best version of yourself with Step!

Summary of Last Week's Listings - January 10th to Jan 16th, 2021

Name: LOOKS

Weekly gain: 477%

Official Website: https://looksrare.org/

Name: AUC

Weekly gain: 283%

Official Website: http://www.aucunited.com/

Name: TMT

Weekly gain: 253%

Official Website: https://topgoal.io/

Name: PMG

Weekly gain: 67%

Official Website: https://www.pmgcoin.io/

Name: CSX

Weekly gain: 45%

Official Website: https://www.coinstox.io/

Name: EXFI

Weekly gain: 42%

Official Website: https://flr.finance/

Name: CURE

Weekly gain: 29%

Official Website: https://www.curetoken.net/

Name: MAXR

Official Website: https://maxrevive.io

Name: ANN

Official Website: https://www.annex.finance/

Name: JPEGS

Official Website: https://www.illiquidjpegs.xyz/

Name: COMT

Official Website: https://communitymetaverse.space/

Name: WELUPS

Official Website: https://welups.com/

Figure 1: LBank Weekly Listing Report, 17th January 2022

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

business@lbank.info

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

marketing@lbank.info

PR Contact

ZEXPRWIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110474