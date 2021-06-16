Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LCEC Lee County Electric Cooperative : Power restoration following a major storm

06/16/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 16, 2021 - LCEC customers are part of the cooperative that distributes electricity to nearly 280,000 Southwest Floridians. The complex network that puts electricity where it needs to be is just like the parts of a car engine that work together to get you from point A to point B. The following explains how LCEC goes about restoring power following a major storm.

  • The first step in our restoration plan is damage assessment, which includes physical inspections of our facilities and plants. Once damage assessments have been made, LCEC begins repairs.
  • Secondly, we repair main circuits and critical facilities such as hospitals, police and fire stations.
  • The third step is to restore services to the greatest number of customers as soon as possible.
  • Lastly, LCEC begins restoring power to those small pockets or individuals still without power.

As we navigate through the 2021 storm season, LCEC reminds all customers to be patient if and when power outages occur. Customers can rest assured knowing that LCEC will work around-the-clock to restore power as soon as it is safe for our linemen to hit the pavement.

Disclaimer

LCEC - Lee County Electric Cooperative Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aBURGERFI INTERNATIONAL  : joining Russel Microcap Index
AQ
09:40aTECOGEN  : Appoints Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
09:40aBEYONDSPRING  : 2021 First Quarter Financial Report
PU
09:40aSAP  : Rated 4.7 Out of 5 in Gartner Inc.'s Peer Insights
PU
09:40aTUI : no decision yet on raising additional financing
RE
09:40aEXTREME  : Catch Up With The Digital Revolution. Maximize Your Use of COVID Relief Funding
PU
09:40aBRIGHTER  : Clarification as regards cancellation of annual general meeting in brighter
AQ
09:40aGlobal Impact Announces $65.3M Raised for COVID-19 Relief
GL
09:40aIncredible numbers... (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
09:38aTECOGEN INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buoyant stocks brace for Fed to signal start of taper talk
2Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
3UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
4Fed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate
5U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

HOT NEWS