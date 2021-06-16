LCEC Lee County Electric Cooperative : Power restoration following a major storm

June 16, 2021 - LCEC customers are part of the cooperative that distributes electricity to nearly 280,000 Southwest Floridians. The complex network that puts electricity where it needs to be is just like the parts of a car engine that work together to get you from point A to point B. The following explains how LCEC goes about restoring power following a major storm.

The first step in our restoration plan is damage assessment, which includes physical inspections of our facilities and plants. Once damage assessments have been made, LCEC begins repairs.

Secondly, we repair main circuits and critical facilities such as hospitals, police and fire stations.

The third step is to restore services to the greatest number of customers as soon as possible.

Lastly, LCEC begins restoring power to those small pockets or individuals still without power.

As we navigate through the 2021 storm season, LCEC reminds all customers to be patient if and when power outages occur. Customers can rest assured knowing that LCEC will work around-the-clock to restore power as soon as it is safe for our linemen to hit the pavement.