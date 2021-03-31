Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LCGC™ Europe Open Nominations for 2022 HTC Innovation Award

03/31/2021 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The prestigious award will be presented to one remarkable scientist who has gone above and beyond innovatively evolving the field of hyphenated separation techniques

LCGC Europe, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, is now accepting nominations for the 2022 HTC Innovation Award through June 30, 2021.

“It is such a privilege to showcase the work of the brightest scientists around the globe who are making pioneering contributions to the field of separation sciences,” said Michael Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of LCGC Europe. “We are delighted to honor and recognize the achievements of a talented scientist who is continuing to propel the specialty forward, making great strides in their career and research.”

The 2022 HTC Innovation Award winner will be selected from the received nominations by the HTC-17 Scientific Committee and the HTC-17 Industry Board, based on the following criteria:

  • The winner has made a pioneering contribution to the field of hyphenated separation sciences by introducing new methodologies, new instrumentation, or new techniques in the field, with a strong focus on applicability.
  • Applications are open to scientists who have under 15 years of experience after completing their Ph.D.
  • Applications from separation scientists worldwide are welcomed. LCGC Europe readers can nominate themselves or others.

The 2022 HTC Innovation Award recipient will be presented with a plaque honoring his or her accomplishment at the HTC-17 conference, which will be held in Ghent, Belgium, at Het Pand, the culture and congress center of Ghent University, Jan. 26-28, 2022.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About LCGC

LCGC™ is the largest global chromatography multimedia platform dedicated to the separation sciences. Combining all the resources of the regional editions (LCGC North America, LCGC Europe and LCGC Asia Pacific), chromatographyonline.com is the premier global digital resource for unbiased, peer-reviewed, technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences. LCGC™ delivers practical information that can help laboratory professionals become more proficient in the use of chromatographic techniques and instrumentation, thereby making laboratories more productive and businesses around the world more successful. LCGC™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -8-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -7-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -6-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -5-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -4-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -3-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -2-
DJ
11:53aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
11:52aU.S. private payrolls post biggest gain in six months; housing market cooling
RE
11:52aMORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : REIT 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
2Deliveroo dives 30% as London debut of the decade turns sour
3TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Poland's CD Projekt to seek M&A targets in bid to become a top gamemaker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ