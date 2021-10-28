LCMC Health Partners with Elemeno Health to Support Frontline Healthcare Staff in Delivering Excellent Newborn Care

Elemeno Health, the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for frontline healthcare teams, and LCMC Health, one of the fastest growing health systems in Louisiana, today announced a partnership to support neonatal ICU staff with just-in-time best practices, extending care standards from Children’s Hospital New Orleans, and across the health system’s birthing centers at East Jefferson General Hospital, Touro, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

LCMC Health is a New Orleans-based, non-profit health system on a mission to provide the best possible care for every person and parish in Louisiana and beyond, and to put a little more heart and soul into healthcare along the way. Originally founded by Louisiana’s first and largest freestanding children’s hospital, LCMC Health has grown into a healthcare system built to serve the needs of the Gulf Coast communities. LCMC Health was the first health system in Louisiana to deploy Elemeno, beginning at Children’s Hospital, where they observed a four-fold improvement in patient safety (PQS, 2020).

“We are dedicated to creating a healthier tomorrow for the children of Louisiana,” said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “We are innovating healthcare for kids now and into the future, creating one high standard of care that is delivered by our extraordinary staff and providers. Elemeno’s microlearning solution allows us to scale Children’s Hospital’s excellent standards of pediatric care for infants across the LCMC Health system, while supporting each hospital in consistently delivering their location-specific best practices.”

Elemeno Health is dedicated to empowering every healthcare professional to provide the best care possible to every life they touch. Elemeno’s mobile-friendly solution delivers readily customizable training and communication materials in bite-sized multi-media form, directly informing staff anytime, anywhere. “Our frontline staff are critically important to our delivery of high quality patient care,” said Benjamin Price, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Maternal Child Service Line Administrator for Children’s Hospital New Orleans and LCMC Health. “Elemeno allows us to equip every team member with real-time support so that they can be successful.”

Through Elemeno’s cloud platform, each Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) across LCMC Health will be provided custom resources to support experienced nurses, travelers, and new hires. “Every hospital is facing an enormous challenge with the surge of the delta variant compounded by a critical shortage of healthcare staff,” noted Arup Roy-Burman, CEO and co-founder of Elemeno Health. “Elemeno equips our frontline heroes with the instant information they need to be confident and secure, perform to top of license, and deliver the safest care to every patient.”

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Children’s Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health closes the gap between knowledge and practice by delivering a cloud-based microlearning solution to help frontline medical teams adhere to consistent delivery of care using best practices. Elemeno is backed by Y Combinator, Launchpad Digital Health, Dreamit Ventures, and the Global Health Impact Fund. More information can be found at www.elemenohealth.com.

