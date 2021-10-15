LCX to Provide Compliant Token Sale Infrastructure to Zilliqa-Based dApps

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator LCX today announces a strategic partnership with Zilliqa, a high-performance, high-security blockchain platform. The companies will work together to identify further opportunities to leverage LCX's tokenization solution to facilitate a fully compliant token issuance and token sale solution for token issuers.

With this new alliance, Zilliqa's technological infrastructure combined with LCX's legal expertise will provide an end-to-end solution that will enable token issuers to access secure, reliable, transparent, and compliant token sale infrastructure.

From this strategic partnership, the Zilliqa community and LCX community will benefit in numerous ways:

Compliant Token Sale Management: The partnership will explore opportunities for tokens to be issued, run initial token sales, and leverage LCX's legal framework for listing projects. LCX will offer a fully compliant solution for token generation, token sale management, investor management tools (whitelist, allocation controls, and more), battle-tested compliance services (KYC/AML, KYT, Regulation D, and Regulation S support), and registering the token sale at the registrar. LCX Token Sale Manager comes with world-class technology support throughout the entire process. Technical Integration: LCX will implement Zilliqa blockchain and add support for ZIL token at LCX platform, including integration of wallet support for ZIL (Zilliqa's native cryptocurrency). Exchange Listing: LCX will also be listing Zilliqa's cryptocurrency coin ZIL at LCX Exchange.

Zilliqa's blockchain platform, combined with LCX's compliant token sale manager, offers a faster and more efficient alternative to smart contract token creation, investor onboarding, and KYC management.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa provides highly performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries.

About LCX

LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX Exchange is a secure and regulated platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. LCX is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving trusted technology landscape. LCX was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland) and New Delhi (India).

