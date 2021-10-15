Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LCX to Provide Compliant Token Sale Infrastructure to Zilliqa-Based dApps

10/15/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Liechtenstein Blockchain Innovator LCX today announces a strategic partnership with Zilliqa, a high-performance, high-security blockchain platform. The companies will work together to identify further opportunities to leverage LCX's tokenization solution to facilitate a fully compliant token issuance and token sale solution for token issuers.

With this new alliance, Zilliqa's technological infrastructure combined with LCX's legal expertise will provide an end-to-end solution that will enable token issuers to access secure, reliable, transparent, and compliant token sale infrastructure. 

From this strategic partnership, the Zilliqa community and LCX community will benefit in numerous ways:

  1. Compliant Token Sale Management: The partnership will explore opportunities for tokens to be issued, run initial token sales, and leverage LCX's legal framework for listing projects. LCX will offer a fully compliant solution for token generation, token sale management, investor management tools (whitelist, allocation controls, and more), battle-tested compliance services (KYC/AML, KYT, Regulation D, and Regulation S support), and registering the token sale at the registrar. LCX Token Sale Manager comes with world-class technology support throughout the entire process.
  2. Technical Integration: LCX will implement Zilliqa blockchain and add support for ZIL token at LCX platform, including integration of wallet support for ZIL (Zilliqa's native cryptocurrency).
  3. Exchange Listing: LCX will also be listing Zilliqa's cryptocurrency coin ZIL at LCX Exchange. 

Zilliqa's blockchain platform, combined with LCX's compliant token sale manager, offers a faster and more efficient alternative to smart contract token creation, investor onboarding, and KYC management.

About Zilliqa
Zilliqa provides highly performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. 
zilliqa.com


About LCX 
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX Exchange is a secure and regulated platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. LCX is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving trusted technology landscape. LCX was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland) and New Delhi (India). 
LCX.com 

PR Contact:
S. Wangnoo, pr@LCX.com

Related Images






Image 1: LCX Zilliqa Partnership


LCX.com - Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


LCX Zilliqa Partnership

LCX Zilliqa Partnership

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pAero supplier Spirit says it took action over parts obtained indirectly from MPS
RE
03:07pBest of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm
GL
03:07pBest of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm
GL
03:02pMODERNA : U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:02pTROILUS GOLD : October - Corporate Presentation
PU
03:02pIBI : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast
PU
03:02pPROTO LABS : Large Format 3D Printing for Aluminum and Inconel Parts
PU
03:02pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate 35 years of ‘Slippery When Wet' during a roundtable conversation hosted by P!nk, joined by Jon Bon Jovi, band members & special guests
PU
03:02pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 18, 2021 (PDF, 49 KB)
PU
03:02pELDORADO GOLD : Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facility - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS