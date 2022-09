The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Emerald Grain is a leading grain handling business in Australia, with a network of seven grain storage and receival sites across the states of New South Wales and Victoria, with a combined storage capacity of approximately one million tonnes, and a grain export terminal at the Port of Melbourne, LDC said in a statement.

