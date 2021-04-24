LDOS Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Leidos Holdings, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) (“Leidos”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Leidos securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2021

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Leidos is a science, engineering, and information technology company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose material information to investors. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of Leidos’s acquisition of L3Harris Technologies’ Security Detection and Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos’s products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Leidos’s financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Leidos’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the foregoing, Leidos securities lost significant value, directly harming Leidos investors.

Leidos investors may, no later than May 5, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

