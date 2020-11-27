Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LEADING ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Investors of Important December 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – RCL

11/27/2020 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 7, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Royal Caribbean investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Royal Caribbean class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1966.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean’s decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and procedures to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 on its cruise ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19. Additionally, regarding safety procedures, Royal Caribbean: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented rigorous safety protocols; (2) stated such protocols were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1966.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

        Laurence Rosen, Esq.
        Phillip Kim, Esq.
        The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
        275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
        New York, NY 10016
        Tel: (212) 686-1060
        Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
        Fax: (212) 202-3827
        lrosen@rosenlegal.com
        pkim@rosenlegal.com
        cases@rosenlegal.com
        www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pDOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO CAP INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:11pLinda and Lou Van de Vorst Receive MADD Canada Excellence In Public Policy Award
GL
01:10pOF MOLECULES & MEDICINE : Dr Maurice Hilleman ("The Father Of Modern Vaccines")
AQ
01:09pVARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pGLOBAL 3D DESKTOP PRINTER MARKET 2020-2024 : COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities | Technavio
BU
01:06pXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
01:05pArcPacific Resources Private Placement and Rickard Gold Property Patents Transaction
NE
01:04pOil Prices Seen Remaining Subdued Into 2021 -- Update
DJ
01:03pMEDSERV P L C : Interim Report
PU
01:02pMODERNA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks at record high as risk trade continues, dollar under pressure
4BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain
5U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ