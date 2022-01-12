LEDVANCE Selects Mila for Brand Installation Partner in Germany

World-renowned brand that embraces “Human Centric Lighting” will offer Mila’s product installation and consultation services for smart lighting solutions for consumer and commercial customers

Mila, the European leader of on demand technical support announce its partnership with LEDVANCE, a world leader in innovative smart lighting products, luminaires, and lamps for lighting professionals. Mila boasts over 10,000 technicians across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, and the UK, they will provide services to LEDVANCE customers in Germany.

“We are thrilled to partner with LEDVANCE and their smart lighting solutions for consumer and commercial installations,” says Chris Viatte, CEO and founder of Mila. “Our trained Mila Pros will ensure that their products are installed and configured for the maximum enjoyment of their customers and the enhancement of their brand.”

LEDVANCE embraces the concept of Human Centric Lighting and the concept that lighting affects everything, including productivity, health, learning, emotion, and sleep cycles. Their advanced illumination systems mimic natural light in commercial, educational, and residential settings which positively impact mood, and enhance the security and safety of premises.

“Selecting Mila as our installation and sales consultation partner in Germany will ensure that our brand products will be demonstrated properly and work as designed for the benefit of the user,” says Marc Gerster, Head of B2C Sales and Strategic Partnerships for LEDVANCE in Western Europe. “This partnership will allow us to penetrate more of the European market as the evolution of smart lighting continues.”

Mila Pros will install smart lighting that operates via Wifi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee technology. LEDVANCE is active in more than 140 countries with offices in more than 50 countries.

About Mila

Since 2016 Mila has been delivering real-time, vetted, on-demand neighborhood tech support. Mila expanded from Switzerland into new markets through a network of strong retail and enterprise partnerships, offering services in Germany, Austria, France, and the UK. With over 35 enterprise partners, Mila is the European leader of on demand, crowdsourced technical support.

